"Lockdown Mode" is coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

In a post on the Apple Newsroom website, the company announced the new feature, which will be coming to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura in the fall. The company describes the new feature as "an extreme, optional protection for the very small number of users who face grave, targeted threats to their digital security."

Ivan Krstić, Apple's head of Security Engineering and Architecture, said that the feature is designed specifically for the small number of users who may experience "highly targeted cyberattacks."