When Apple designed AirPods, it wasn't with repairability in mind. In fact, the batteries of AirPods cannot be replaced. So what happens if your AirPods batteries die? That means you have to buy brand new AirPods, right?

You do, but it can be much cheaper if you play it right.

A new report from The Washington Post reveals that if you take your dead AirPods to an Apple Store and mention a specific word phrase, Apple will replace them at significant reduced price than buying new ones.

Per the' report, the battery case of AirPods will last much longer than the earbuds, making replacing those a priority. If you take them to an Apple Store and mention the words "battery service," Apple will replace each AirPod for $49. That comes out to getting new AirPods for less than $100 as opposed to buying brand new ones for $159.