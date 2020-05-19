What you need to know
- Apple's rumored AirPods Studio headphones will reportedly be built in Vietnam.
- This as Apple continues to reduce its reliance on China.
- Shipments to Apple are expected to start arriving as soon as next month.
Rumors of an Apple-branded over-ear headphone project have circulated for months with recent rumors claiming the company has gone with the AirPods Studio branding. Now a new report claims that Apple has two manufacturers ready to get production underway in Vietnam.
The report from The Information has Apple partners Luxshare and Geortek lined up to begin production soon enough to potentially have shipments in Apple warehouses as early as next month.
Apple has been trying to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing since the United States administration went into a trade battle with the company last year. The recent coronavirus outbreak hasn't slowed Apple's plans, either.
AirPods Studio are set to be impressive, $349 studio-quality headphones that feature Apple's W1 chip for instant pairing and device switching. Active noise cancellation technology will also be included. One Bloomberg report has also claimed that interchangeable earcups will be part of the design, too.
Leaker Jon Prosser has previously said that a launch as soon as next month's WWDC isn't out of the question.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
