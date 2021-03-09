Apple and manufacturing partner Foxconn will begin putting iPhone 12 handsets together in India soon, according to a new report.

Citing "sources in the know," Business Standard reports that Foxconn will begin production in Tamil Nadu.

Apple Inc. will manufacture Made-In-India iPhone 12 soon, its latest model launched in India on October 30 last year, a few weeks after the global release. iPhone 12, according to sources in the know, will be manufactured at the Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) facility in Tamil Nadu — both for the domestic as well as the export market. The unit also manufactures iPhone 11, which is the bestseller in India, as well as iPhone XR.

While Apple did not respond to a request for comment, this continues the company's move to reduce its reliance on China. If there's one thing we learned from last year's COVID-19 situation, it's that having all of your manufacturing eggs in one Foxconn-shaped basket is a bad idea. Apple has been working to rectify that since.

Continuing, the report claims that Apple will move between seven and 10% of iPhone 12 manufacturing capacity away from China and towards India.

Apple's iPhone 12 has been super popular in India and elsewhere, although there has been some debate as to whether iPhone mini has been a failure in terms of sales, or not. Apple is expected to ship an iPhone 13 mini later this year no matter how well last year's model sold, however.