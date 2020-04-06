In an effort to unite all of us during the pandemic, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization are putting on a special event called 'One World: Together At Home'. The global special will bring together a range of entertainers to perform and provide inspiration to help encourage action and raise money to support the fight against COVID-19.

Apple has joined a range of broadcasters and streaming companies that will be streaming the live event. It is expected that the company will make the special available either through the Apple TV app or through Apple Music, as it has streamed past live events through either platform.

According to the press release, the event has already raised $35 million in relief efforts. Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, says that the event serves to unite and encourage everyone during this trying time.

"As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19 ... Through music, entertainment, and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's."

The special will feature appearances and performances from a massive amount of artists including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

In addition to Apple, the event will be streamed by a variety of other services including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube. In addition to streaming services, it will also be broadcast around the world by ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia, Bell Media, BBC One, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE.

The 'One World: Together At Home' special with be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18th at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. If you'd like to learn more, you can check out the full press release.