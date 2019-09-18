Being able to track a user's eyes is something computers have been able to do for years, but when they try to track multiple pairs of eyes things start to fall down. Now Apple has been granted its very own patent for a technology that would allow a single camera to keep tabs on multiple people at once.

The patent, dubbed "Method for operating an eye tracking device for multi-user eye tracking and eye tracking device", was granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office recently. It carries patent number 10,416,764, but that isn't the interesting part.

Where things start to become interesting is the way Apple plans on recording each frame a camera sees and then examining whether new users are present. The technology will also identify the person at the same time. That's over-simplifying things considerably, but the way it works isn't what really matters. It's what it could mean for users.

Apple's patent mentions games in particular, with users being able to trigger on-screen actions using just their eyes.