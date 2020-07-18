What you need to know
- Apple could be planning a big new upgrade to Apple Pencil.
- A new patent has revealed how it could include color sampling in the device.
- It would let users sample colors from the real world with their Pencil, before recreating them on-screen.
A new Apple Pencil patent has revealed how Apple could include color sampling technology in a future version of the device.
Filed earlier this week, the patent is titled 'Computer System With Color Sampling Stylus', and the abstract states:
A device such as a computer stylus may have a color sensor. The color sensor may have a plurality of photodetectors each of which measures light for a different respective color channel. The color sensor may also have one or more light-emitting devices. Control circuitry may use the light-emitting devices to illuminate an external object while using the photodetectors to measure reflected light to determine the color of the external object. The electronic device may have a housing with an elongated shaft. The shaft may have a tip and an opposing end. The tip may be configured to emit electromagnetic signals that are detected by a touch sensor in a touch sensitive display. The color sensor may be located at the end opposite the tip, may be located at the tip, or may be optically coupled to the tip using a light guide.
As you'd expect, the patent roughly features a stylus (Apple Pencil), with a light detector embedded in the device. This detector can be used to sense the color of a real-world object, and then used to control the color of whatever it is your drawing inside of an app. Say you're creating within Photoshop, and the color of a nearby book cover really inspires you. Simply use your Apple Pencil to scan the color, and voila, you can now draw or shade in that color on-screen.
As with all patented technology, this is likely a long way off for Apple, and may not ever see the light of day as a feature of Apple Pencil. But it certainly sounds like a feature that creators and designers would be able to make use of. Would you be interested in an Apple Pencil that can sample color? Let us know!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
National COVID-19 server to use Apple and Google's API, hosted by Microsoft
The Association of Public Health Laboratories has announced it is working with Apple, Google, and Microsoft to launch a national server that will securely store COVID-19 exposure notification data.
Discord and others are down worldwide due to issues with Cloudfare
Discord appears to be down worldwide due to some kind of outage. The team at Discord has acknowledged the issue, and promises that a fix is on the way.
Apple doubles trade-in value of select Android devices for a limited time
Apple has quietly upped the trade-in price of several Android smartphones for a limited time, doubling the value of some handsets.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.