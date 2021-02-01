After a year in which humanity leaned more heavily than ever on tech giants—to connect, entertain, and even feed us in a time of isolation—it's fitting that Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft hold the top three spots in Fortune's ranking of corporate reputation. Apple, the premier personal-tech provider, tops the roster for the 14th year in a row, based on our poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.

The list, as noted by Fortune, experienced some shakeup last year for companies that provided essential services during the pandemic.

Elsewhere on our All-Stars list, companies that became even more essential during the pandemic were among the biggest movers. Streaming juggernaut Netflix returned to the top 10. Big-box giant Walmart (No. 11) and Target (No. 17) earned their highest rankings since 2011 and 2008, respectively. And chipmaker Nvidia, medical supplier Abbott Laboratories, and fintech pioneer PayPal each made their Top 50 debut.

The top ten companies on the list are as follows:

Apple Amazon Microsoft Walt Disney Starbucks Berkshire Hathaway Alphabet JPMorgan Chase Netflix Costco Wholesale

The new honor comes a few days after the company set a new quarterly revenue record of $111.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021.