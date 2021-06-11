For our final day at WWDC21, Serenity Caldwell at Apple gives us one last look back on the incredible day—and week—we had. We can't wait to do it all again next year.

Apple has dropped its last recap video covering what happened on the last day of the company's Worldwide Developer Conference. The video, which features the voice of Serenity Caldwell, goes over the topics covered on the fifth day of WWDC21 and also highlights some of the major things covered throughout the week.

If you've been digging the music in the background of the recap videos, Apple has used the same song each time. The song is "Better Days" by DARKMINDS and you can check it out on Apple Music below:

The video highlighted some of the most notable topics covered on the last day of WWDC21 including how to design for the new tab bar in Safari 15.

"We learned how to create apps for research and care...and discovered how to design for Safari 15's tab bar...and incorporate visual intelligence. We also explored how to build Mac apps with SwiftUI...and said hello to CloudKit Console.

The video also highlighted some of the biggest topics covered throughout the week including Xcode Cloud, SharePlay, Metal, Mindful Cooldowns for coding, watchOS, gaming, and accessibility.

Today was officially the last day of WWDC21 but, as Apple had prerecorded content for all of its developer sessions, the videos will be available to reference going forward. Apple announced iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey at WWDC along with some major updates to its services.