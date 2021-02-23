Apple is set for the grand opening of its newest retail location in South Korea. Apple Yeouido, located on L1 of IFC Mall Seoul, will open its doors for the first time to customers on February 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the new Apple Store is the company's second in the country and was originally announced back in November 2020. On the store's page, Apple says it is "designed as a space for everyone to blossom their ideas and creativity."

The company also says that customers will require a reservation in order to visit the store and that there will be a limit on the number of people in the store at a time in order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

South Korea's second Apple Store is coming soon in the heart of vibrant, energetic Seoul. Apple Yeouido is designed as a space for everyone to blossom their ideas and creativity. We hope that you will be able to unleash your imagination in this place where you can explore all the possibilities, communicate freely with others, and receive the energy to create something that is not in the world. We want to greet everyone, but the most important thing is safety. Therefore, the visit to Apple Yeouido on Friday, February 26th is conducted by reservation, and the number of people in the store is limited.

The report mentions that the reason for the store opening now after being announced in November of last year may have to do with the spike in cases South Korea recently experienced.

After Apple announced its imminent opening in Yeouido last November, South Korea saw an unprecedented spike in new COVID-19 cases, which may have contributed to the significant delay between announcement and opening. Infection rates have steadily dropped since the beginning of the year ... Apple's procedures in South Korea became a template for stores across the world to reopen throughout 2020. Apple Garosugil has been operating with increased health and safety measures since last April.

You can learn more about Apple Yeouido on its store page on Apple's website.