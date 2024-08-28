A lot of Apple services are experiencing outages today

It's not you, it's me. And by me, I mean Apple.

Apple has confirmed that a number of its services have experienced outages today. In an update on the company's System Status page, Apple says that issues began with the service around 12:15 PM Eastern Time today with Apple Books but spread to other services over the course of the day.

Apple Books, Find My, Game Center, iCloud Mail, iCloud Web Apps, iWork for iCloud, the Mac App Store, News, Photos, and Stocks all began seeing either performance or connectivity issues at some point over the course of the day. Some services experienced full outages.

All of the outages have been resolved

The company says that "some users are affected" due to the problem and that, until it is resolved, some services might be "slow or unavailable." Thankfully, the company says it has resolved all of the issues. The System Status page now says that all of the problems affecting each service were resolved at 7:46 PM EST.

While Apple has said that the outages are now resolved, the company did not say exactly what caused the issues with a number of its services today.

More from iMore