A lot of Apple services are experiencing outages today
Having an issue using an Apple service? You're not alone.
It's not you, it's me. And by me, I mean Apple.
Apple has confirmed that a number of its services have experienced outages today. In an update on the company's System Status page, Apple says that issues began with the service around 12:15 PM Eastern Time today with Apple Books but spread to other services over the course of the day.
Apple Books, Find My, Game Center, iCloud Mail, iCloud Web Apps, iWork for iCloud, the Mac App Store, News, Photos, and Stocks all began seeing either performance or connectivity issues at some point over the course of the day. Some services experienced full outages.
All of the outages have been resolved
The company says that "some users are affected" due to the problem and that, until it is resolved, some services might be "slow or unavailable." Thankfully, the company says it has resolved all of the issues. The System Status page now says that all of the problems affecting each service were resolved at 7:46 PM EST.
While Apple has said that the outages are now resolved, the company did not say exactly what caused the issues with a number of its services today.
More from iMore
- I never loved my Apple Watch until I used it at the beach
- The next Apple TV should replace all of my gaming consoles ...
- Apple Watch — Gadget of the Decade
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.