A supernatural kids show is coming to Apple TV+ soon

Apple has released the official trailer for "Surfside Girls," a new children’s and family series that follows the story of Sam and Jade, two girls that solve a range of supernatural mysteries in their small town. You can check out the official trailer below:

Sam and Jade are on the hunt to find hidden treasure in the town of Surfside – but they may have to stop trouble before it washes ashore. Based on the best-selling graphic novel series by Kim Dwinell, Surfside Girls premieres August 19 on Apple TV+.

The series will officially premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 19.

The series is Co-developed by WGA Award winner and showrunner May Chan (“American Girl: Corinne Tan,” “The Astronauts”) along with Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz. Shining Girls is based on Kim Dwinell’s graphic novel series by the same name, and follows two best friends Sam and Jade as they solve supernatural mysteries in their sleep California beach town. These best friends must combine their polar opposite strengths of imagination and logic in order to solve the supernatural mysteries that hide just beneath the surface of their town.

Surfside Girls will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 19. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.