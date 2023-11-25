Amazon slashes Audible Premium Plus for Cyber Monday, but you'll have to move fast!
Ends November 27.
If you love audiobooks and saving money, then this Audible Cyber Monday sale is the perfect discount for you.
Audible Premium Plus is Amazon's top-tier subscription to its audiobook platform, unlocking thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and other exclusive content. You get to listen to the back catalog of included titles and you get one new release or best seller to add to your catalog every month. There are also great deals and discounts to be had on titles. Normally, you'd pay $15 a month for this privilege, but right now you can get four months of the premium service for less than $6 a month. What's more, if you sign up you'll get a $20 Audible credit to spend on anything you want. After your four-month discount period, the service will revert to its original price, unless you cancel. This deal is only live until November 27, so you've only got until Cyber Monday to sign up.
Streaming and entertainment deals
- Disney Plus (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) |
$12.99$2.99 a month
- Adobe Creative Cloud |
$59.99 a month$29.98 a month
- Three months free Apple TV | Free at Best Buy
4 months of Audible Premium Plus for $6/mo
Audible Premium Plus | $5.95 for the first 4 months at Amazon
Get four months of Audible Premium Plus for just $6 a month and get $20 of credit to use on any content you like when you sign up before Cyber Monday. Offer ends November 27, after 4 months $14.95 a month, cancel at any time.
- iPad deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart
- AirPods deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart
- Streaming deals: Disney+ | Max | Sling | Fubo | Peacock | Paramount+
The good thing about the Audible is you can cancel at any time and keep all the audio books that you've downloaded, there are thousands of titles to choose from, and most books will come narrated by the author. If you haven't experienced audiobooks before (where have you been), they're basically books in podcast form that make trudging through pages more interesting and convenient, given you can listen to them while commuting, at the gym, or anywhere else for that matter, all without a book in hand.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter