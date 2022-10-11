Apple Card launches another referral program where you get nothing

Apple has launched another weird referral program for Apple Card.

In a targeted email to existing Apple Card customers, Apple announced that it is launching a new referral program for cardholders. The new referral program is built around Apple Card Family, the company's feature set that allows you to share your Apple Card with a partner or your children.

The offer announced today focuses specifically on if you add a co-owner to your Apple Card. Doing so will net them $50 in Daily Cash if they spend $50 in the first thirty days of having their new card. The offer is good starting today, but you must add the co-owner to your Apple Card by October 24, 2022.

Apple Card Family lets you share the great features and benefits of Apple Card with anyone you call family. When you add a Co-Owner to your account by October 24, 2022, they’ll receive $50 Daily Cash from us when they spend $50 in their first 30 days.

You still get nothing for your efforts

Apple notes that a co-owner must be added to your card by October 24th and spend $50 within thirty days after being added in order to get the promotion.

Subject to credit approval. Valid only for new Co-Owners who are added to an Apple Card Family account who directly received this email offer, from October 11, 2022 to October 24, 2022, and the new Co-Owner must spend $50 or more within 30 days of being added to the Apple Card Family account. Co-Owners added before October 11, 2022, and after October 24, 2022, do not qualify. Not valid for existing Apple Card users who merge their Apple Card accounts to become Co-Owners with other existing Apple Card users. For clarity, any spend by Apple Card Family Participants and existing Co-Owners does not qualify toward the $50 threshold. Each Apple Card Family account is eligible to allow maximum one (1) person to redeem offer. Limit one offer per natural person per unique Apple Card account. Daily Cash bonus is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to your Apple Cash card within 7 days after $50 worth of transactions have been posted to your Apple Card account and you've made a subsequent transaction.

As with all of the other times Apple has launched a referral program for Apple Card, those who make the referral do not get any Daily Cash. It's another weird promotion since those who refer to the card get nothing while the person who opens an account gets everything.

The company does something similar with a program to invite someone else to apply for Apple Card. The person opening a new account could get as much as $100 in Daily Cash, but the person referring a new customer got nothing. It does not appear that Apple is learning any kind of lesson here when it comes to rewarding those who refer your product to others.