Apple Card unavailable? You aren't the only one, but Apple's working on it

If you're trying to use your Apple Card and being told that "this card cannot be used," don't panic. It isn't just you, and Apple is aware of the issue.

The problem is affecting "some people" and Apple already has it mentioned on its System Status (opens in new tab) page. And if this issue is affecting your Apple Card, there's good news at least — there's a workaround you can try.

Workaround time

The issues appear to have filled Twitter over the last few hours with MacRumors first picking up on the chaos. The issue is a simple one — when you open your Apple Card in the Wallet app on your iPhone, your transaction history is missing and you can't use it, either. However, Apple does say that you can remove the card and then re-add it to kick things back into gear.

"Please follow the instructions to remove your Apple Card, re-add it to the Wallet by tapping the (+) Add button, tap Previous Cards, and follow the steps on the screen," Apple says on that aforementioned system status page. "Your transaction history will reappear after re-adding your Apple Card," it goes on to note.

While workarounds are good and all, we can only hope that Apple manages to get this fixed sooner rather than later and before too many unsuspecting people find that they can't use their card.

For now, we'd suggest making sure that you have your physical Apple Card to hand or, if possible, use another card when using Apple Pay instead.

While Apple Card hasn't been without its fair share of outages, the benefits do often outweigh those problems. Being able to see your spending in the Wallet app and then manage your card there is always useful, for example.