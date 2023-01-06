Apple Card will cover your Wall Street Journal subscription for a year

Apple Card is offering a free year of The Wall Street Journal for new subscribers, but there are some very obvious asterisks on how that is happening.

In a targeted email, Apple began informing customers about the promotion, which says that if you get approved for a new Apple Card by January 31st and subscribe to the digital version of the Wall Street Journal within 60 days of your card account opening, you'll get $55 in Daily Cash.

A digital version of the Wall Street Journal is $55 per year, so Apple is effectively giving customers a free year of the subscription service. The company also notes that, if you are approved for the card, you must use its promotion webpage to sign up for your Wall Street Journal subscription in order to receive your Daily Cash.

Keep an eye on the fine print with this one

There's a lot to note in the fine print of the promotion. One is that the promotion is only for new Apple Card cardholders who subscribe to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) All Access Digital subscription.

The offer gives new subscribers a promotional rate of $4 per month for the first year but, after that promotion expires, the subscription will automatically renew at $38.99 per mo or $467.88 per year. The $55 in Daily Cash will also only be released to your Apple Cash card after the first WSJ Digital subscription transaction has been posted to your Apple Card.

Apple Card is a credit card offered by Apple in partnership with Goldman Sachs. It offers Daily Cash which includes 3% cash back on all Apple purchases, 2% cash back on all purchases made with Apple Pay, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

If you've been considering an Apple Card and also want to grab a free year of the Wall Street Journal, this might be a good time to sign up.