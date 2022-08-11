Apple celebrates 40 years in Australia, commits to protect the environment

Apple has this week celebrated 40 years of Apple in Australia, using the milestone to commit to protecting the country's environment and creating "opportunity in communities across the country."

The company says this will include developing new sources of renewable energy, expanding coding education programs, and "forging partnerships with Indigenous-led nonprofits advancing equity and opportunity."

CEO Tim Cook said "we’re proud to celebrate Apple’s long history in Australia and to deepen our shared commitment to protecting the planet and creating opportunity in people’s lives... We’re fortunate to have so many great partners, colleagues, and customers across this country, and we’ll continue working together to make the world a more equitable and just place for all.”

40 years down under

Specifically, Apple says it is purchasing new renewable clean energy from a new wind farm in Queensland to help drive its push to become carbon neutral across its whole business. Apple's VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson said the company was proud "to play a part in Australia’s transition to a cleaner energy grid and thrilled that Apple will soon support Australian customers’ use of their favorite products with clean energy.”

Apple also announced that it is expanding a partnership with two Australian universities, RMIT University in Melbourne and the University of Technology Sydney. The company is launching two new four-week Apple Foundation Programs where students will learn skills to design and create apps. Both courses will start in 2023. UTS' v-ce-chancellor and president Andrew Parfitt said the institution was "excited to work with Apple to deliver engaging learning experiences that build skills to empower and enable future digital professionals."

Finally, Apple says it will start funding initiatives and nonprofits that serve Indigenous communities in the country including Deadly Connections, Original Power, and Art Gallery of NSW.

You can read the full release marking Apple's anniversary here (opens in new tab).