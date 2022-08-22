Apple celebrates America's parks with $10 donations, Apple Maps features, and more

Apple is celebrating America's parks by donating $10 to the National Park Foundation every time someone makes a purchase at the Apple Store, on apple.com, or via the Apple Store app and uses Apple Pay to checkout. The company is also making new content available throughout Apple Maps, Podcasts, and more.

Apple announced the news via press release (opens in new tab), with CEO Tim Cook saying "whenever I visit our national parks — as I did recently in Yosemite and Glacier — I feel the sense of awe, tranquility, and quiet reverence only nature can inspire.” He went on to say that Apple is “proud to partner with the organizations and communities who maintain our parks, educate us about their history, and share them with the world. These treasures are well worth protecting, today and for every generation to come.”

Donations and special content galore

As part of the celebration, Apple will "include a $10 donation the company will make to the National Park Foundation for every Apple Pay purchase made with Apple through August 28" up to a maximum of $1,000,000. But that isn't all that Apple is doing this time around.

The Parks that Honor Native American History Guide in Apple Maps will give users new information about national parks that are celebrating Indigenous history, while Apple Podcasts will include a new collection of episodes "centering Indigenous voices, including the “Yellowstone” episode of “Parks,” an Indigenous-led podcast about the people who lived on US public lands before colonists arrived."

Apple is also offering a new limited edition Activity Challenge award for Apple Watch owners — people can earn the award by completing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair walkout of a mile or more no matter where they happen to be. You'll need to do it on August 27 to get the new badge, though.

You can learn more about Apple's plans in the press release (opens in new tab), too.