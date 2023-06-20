Apple could be forced to make major changes to all of its portable devices under new EU law

A new EU law targeting battery sustainability could force companies like Apple to ensure that portable batteries in devices like the iPhone and iPad will need to be much easier to replace, with plans to adopt performance and durability requirements in the future.

The new EU law was adopted Wednesday in a sweeping vote, with 587 votes in favor, nine against, and 20 abstentions. EU MEPs endorsed the deal "to overhaul EU rules on batteries and waste batteries."

A key aspect of this legislation, expected to take effect over the next few years, entails "designing portable batteries in appliances in such a way that consumers can themselves easily remove and replace them."

Replaceable batteries

That batteries should be easily removable and replaceable will be a requirement three and a half years after the legislation comes into force. The legislation doesn't specify what devices this includes but the inclusion of devices like phones and tablets seems like a no-brainer.

Apple does offer a Self Service Repair program for its iPhones, MacBooks, Mac desktops, and some Apple display models. However, the process is anything if easy and convenient.

Apple offers genuine parts at a Self Service Repair Store online, and customers can buy components like cameras, displays, and batteries to do their own repairs. Apple says the process "is intended for individuals with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices" and people "experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices," a far cry from the EU's leanings here.

It's also not cheap, a battery bundle for the iPhone 12 costs $91, although you can get around half of that back by returning the old battery for credit. You'll also need to rent Apple's tool kit, which costs $49 for seven days. The kit is just shy of 80 pounds, and begs the question as to whether shipping all that gear to your house is more convenient than just going to your local Apple store. It certainly doesn't seem to be more sustainable.

This legislation won't have any impact on the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, but it could see iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks of the future far more suited to user-friendly repairs.