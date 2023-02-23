Apple experiences major outages on a ton of its services

It's not just you. A ton of Apple's services are down right now.

On Thursday evening, users started experiencing issues when trying to use a range of the company's services. Apple has already acknowledged the issue on its System Status (opens in new tab) page. According to that page, a ton of its services are currently experiencing issues or full outages.

As of the writing of this article, the following services are experiencing outages:

App Store

Apple Books

Apple Fitness Plus

Apple TV Channels

Apple TV Plus

Apple Music

Mac App Store

Podcasts

It's currently unclear when Apple will fix the issues with the above services. According to the company, the outages began around 3:55 PM EST.

Some services have already been restored

There are a ton of other services that also experienced issues or outages but, thankfully, it appears that Apple has addressed the issues and restored service. The list of services that were down but are now available again are below:

Apple Business Essentials

Apple Business Manager

Apple School Manager

Find My

Game Center

iCloud Calendar

iCloud Contacts

iCloud Mail

iWork collaboration

iWork for iCloud

Schoolwork

For the services that are restored, Apple says that issues began on Thursday, February 23rd at 3:55 PM EST and were fixed around 5:06 PM on the same day.

We'll keep an eye on these outages and continue to update this article as we see more services restored. It's currently unclear exactly when that will be, so keep refreshing this article or monitor Apple's System Status page for updates.

In the meantime, now might be a good time to try Kindle, Spotify, Nike Plus, Netflix, and basically any competitor of Apple's services.

This story is developing...