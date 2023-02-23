Apple experiences major outages on a ton of its services
It's not just you. A lot is down right now.
It's not just you. A ton of Apple's services are down right now.
On Thursday evening, users started experiencing issues when trying to use a range of the company's services. Apple has already acknowledged the issue on its System Status (opens in new tab) page. According to that page, a ton of its services are currently experiencing issues or full outages.
As of the writing of this article, the following services are experiencing outages:
- App Store
- Apple Books
- Apple Fitness Plus
- Apple TV Channels
- Apple TV Plus
- Apple Music
- Mac App Store
- Podcasts
It's currently unclear when Apple will fix the issues with the above services. According to the company, the outages began around 3:55 PM EST.
Some services have already been restored
There are a ton of other services that also experienced issues or outages but, thankfully, it appears that Apple has addressed the issues and restored service. The list of services that were down but are now available again are below:
- Apple Business Essentials
- Apple Business Manager
- Apple School Manager
- Find My
- Game Center
- iCloud Calendar
- iCloud Contacts
- iCloud Mail
- iWork collaboration
- iWork for iCloud
- Schoolwork
For the services that are restored, Apple says that issues began on Thursday, February 23rd at 3:55 PM EST and were fixed around 5:06 PM on the same day.
We'll keep an eye on these outages and continue to update this article as we see more services restored. It's currently unclear exactly when that will be, so keep refreshing this article or monitor Apple's System Status page for updates.
In the meantime, now might be a good time to try Kindle, Spotify, Nike Plus, Netflix, and basically any competitor of Apple's services.
This story is developing...
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.