Apple finally adds a nav bar to its website so it's easier to find your new iPhone

In a welcome move, Apple has updated its own website (opens in new tab) to add a navigation bar at the top, for when you hover over the main topics.

If you wanted to check out its MacBook Air for example, you'd have to select 'Mac' first, then select 'MacBook Air' to its corresponding name and icon. It didn't make much sense but it got the job done.

Now though, it's a matter of hovering over one of the main topics at the top of the site and selecting exactly which product you want to look at, saving you that extra step.

Apple has been updating its site more often as of late, such as bringing back its store tab in 2021 - so to see this feature arrive as well is a welcome touch, and makes us wonder if it's getting ready for an influx of visitors to the site soon.

Sometimes you just want to get to the point, especially when you're shopping. That can apply to browsing a store on the web or browsing a store in person - most of the time, you're there for a reason.

That's where this new navigation bar comes in, and it's almost a relief. The design of Apple's site has been largely unchanged for 20 years, it's had to work around the new products that the company has been bringing out, year after year.

Many will also remember going to Apple.com just to watch movie trailers in different QuickTime resolutions in the early 2000s, but it was rare that they looked at other parts of the site because they didn't care, as Apple wasn't the behemoth that they are today.

However, with the return of a dedicated Store page and now a new navigation bar, Apple could be making sure that its site is ready for new visitors to check out its rumored AR/VR headset once it's confirmed.