Apple freezes hiring outside of R&D roles
Apple does what everyone thought it was going to do.
Apple is the latest company to freeze hiring, affecting most areas of the company.
As reported by Bloomberg, the company has apparently frozen most of the hiring throughout the corporate side of its business. The only teams that don't seem to be affected by the pause in hiring are those involved in research and development.
The report says that "the pause generally doesn’t apply to teams working on future devices and long-term initiatives, but it affects some corporate functions and standard hardware and software engineering roles, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move isn’t public."
Apple is just the latest to implement a hiring freeze
In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that "given the current economic environment we’re taking a very deliberate approach in some parts of the business,” the same boilerplate statement that the company has been using for months now.
The statement went on to say that "we want to be thoughtful and make smart decisions that enable us to continue fueling innovation for the long term."
Today's statement is almost identical to the one the company gave in response to a report yesterday that also said the company had gone into a hiring freeze. That report, which featured input from three insiders at the company, said that Apple has halted most hiring outside of Apple Retail.
The company responded to that report by saying that "we are continuing to hire but given the economic environment we're taking a very deliberate approach in some parts of the business. We are very confident in Apple's future and are investing for the long term. We want to be thoughtful and make smart decisions that enable us to continue fueling innovation for the long term."
The move isn't surprising as Tim Cook eluded to the hiring slowdown in an earnings call earlier this year, saying that "we believe in investing through the downturn. And so we'll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment."
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.