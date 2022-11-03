Apple freezes hiring outside of R&D roles

Apple is the latest company to freeze hiring, affecting most areas of the company.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company has apparently frozen most of the hiring throughout the corporate side of its business. The only teams that don't seem to be affected by the pause in hiring are those involved in research and development.

The report says that "the pause generally doesn’t apply to teams working on future devices and long-term initiatives, but it affects some corporate functions and standard hardware and software engineering roles, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move isn’t public."

Apple is just the latest to implement a hiring freeze

In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that "given the current economic environment we’re taking a very deliberate approach in some parts of the business,” the same boilerplate statement that the company has been using for months now.

The statement went on to say that "we want to be thoughtful and make smart decisions that enable us to continue fueling innovation for the long term."

Today's statement is almost identical to the one the company gave in response to a report yesterday that also said the company had gone into a hiring freeze. That report, which featured input from three insiders at the company, said that Apple has halted most hiring outside of Apple Retail.

The company responded to that report by saying that "we are continuing to hire but given the economic environment we're taking a very deliberate approach in some parts of the business. We are very confident in Apple's future and are investing for the long term. We want to be thoughtful and make smart decisions that enable us to continue fueling innovation for the long term."

The move isn't surprising as Tim Cook eluded to the hiring slowdown in an earnings call earlier this year, saying that "we believe in investing through the downturn. And so we'll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment."