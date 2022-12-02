Apple has changed the name of its mixed-reality headset's operating system to 'xrOS'

Apple's mixed-reality headset could be powered by...wait for it..."xrOS."

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company has changed the name of the operating system that will power its long-rumored mixed-reality headset. Instead of "realityOS," which has so far been the front-running rumored name, it will instead be called "xrOS."

The report goes on to say that "the company plans to introduce the headset as early as next year, along with a dedicated operating system and app store for third-party software, according to people with knowledge of the matter."

xrOS could make its debut at WWDC 2023

So, when will Apple announce "xrOS" and its new "Apple VR" headset? WWDC 2023 could be an obvious option. The company's annual developer conference is a great option for the company to unveil and completely new operating system as it would give the company a great platform to preview the experience to the developer community.

It could also preview the headset itself and, since WWDC is one of the company's largest events of the year, give both developers and the press access to check out the new hardware. On the software side, Apple could debut a ton of sessions around "xrOS" for developers to attend so that they could work more quickly on adapting their own apps for the headset.

Bloomberg says that "xrOS" will "offer new versions of core apps — like Messages and Maps — and will work with a software development kit that third parties can use to create their own apps and games." The company has also listed a bunch of jobs that indicate it could feature "virtual collaboration tools and a VR version of FaceTime, rivaling services like Zoom and Meta’s Horizon Workrooms."

While Meta currently has the most popular VR headset for consumers, Apple could quickly make headway into the company's business, especially when Meta is losing billions of dollars on its own headsets.