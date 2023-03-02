Apple has released a Rapid Security Response update for the iPhone and Mac
It appears to be another test.
Apple is rolling out another Rapid Security Response update for the iPhone and Mac.
Today, Apple has released iOS Security Response 16.4 (a) and macOS Security Response 13.3 (a), a Rapid Security Response for iPhones running the latest iOS 16.4 beta, and Macs running the latest beta for macOS 13 Ventura.
This isn't the first time that we have seen a Rapid Security Response come out for the iPhone or the Mac, and it is currently unclear if it is addressing an actual security issue or another test that Apple is running for the feature. The update can be downloaded on the Mac through the Settings app and is applied automatically upon system restart. For the iPhone, the update is easily installed through the Settings app and installed upon restart as well.
Apple continues to test the feature
We have already seen a number of these updates come to the iPhone and Mac for both beta and public release users. So far, all of them have appeared to also be tests that it is running to ensure the feature is ready for prime time.
Up until now, Apple would only be able to address any and all security issues that could impact its customers through its larger software updates. That has historically created a security vulnerability as users would need to wait for a larger software update to address security vulnerabilities that were sometimes being actively exploited in the wild.
With Rapid Security Response, Apple is looking to address that problem by building a system to address time-sensitive security problems with its own standalone updates. This will enable the company to protect customers from security vulnerabilities faster than the previous process.
We'll have to wait for the first major security problem to come around to see how Apple does in deploying its first Rapid Security Response update in the wild.
