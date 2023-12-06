Apple is about to end these iconic iTunes features on Apple TV
End of an era.
The tvOS 17.2 Release Candidate has just gone live, giving beta testers and developers early access to the next major update, but a few iconic features have been removed.
As originally spotted by X user Sigmund Judge, iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows now redirect you to a more generic purchases tab, where you can still watch your purchases but can’t access these storefronts anymore.
The iTunes store is, of course, still available to use on your iPhone and iPad, but its inclusion as a video purchasing platform on tvOS is no more, with a more generic overarching store taking its place. Despite them being phased out in favor of their inclusion in the Apple TV app, their placeholder still remains on the home screen. This is likely just a problem with the Release Candidate itself, as it may disappear entirely for the full release of tvOS 17.2.
Growing Pains — iMore’s take
This is likely a further sign of iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows being on the way out entirely – a decision that feels necessary given you can buy content on the Apple TV app. It has been looking like a bit of a redundant marketplace for a while, and this could be one of the final steps to ending the applications for good.
It is worth pointing out the other missing features with this Release Candidate, like user reviews, theatrical poster art, and a live library count. tvOS 17.2 RC is making a few mistakes regarding the number of TV show seasons, as pointed out in the post above, but these will likely be fixed by the time tvOS 17.2 officially launches in the coming weeks.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.