Apple launches its second Impact Accelerator class

Sixteen Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned green technology and clean energy businesses are joining Apple’s second Impact Accelerator, part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

In a press release on the Apple Newsroom website, the company revealed sixteen new businesses that will be part of the program, which will provide mentorship and resources to help each one grow into its next stage with the goal of driving environmental business solutions.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said that part of the program is to ensure that "environmental progress and equity go hand in hand.”

“The fight to address climate change demands that we band together to develop innovative solutions while empowering and uplifting the communities we’re working to protect. We are thrilled for this dynamic group of innovators to take their important work to the next level with help from our Impact Accelerator, and we are proud to deepen our commitment to working with partners around the country to ensure that environmental progress and equity go hand in hand.”

What businesses are part of the program?

Below is a list of all of the businesses that are part of the program:

Aquagenuity: Water Stewardship Company in Atlanta, GA

Avangard Innovative: Recycling Innovation Company in Houston, TX

CTEMS Company: Electromechanical Solutions and Logistics Company in Fremont, CA

Digital Green Global: Circular Economy and Zero-Waste Electronic Service Company in Morgan Hill, CA

IJB Electrical Contractor: Energy Efficiency Company in Camden, NJ

KLP Construction Supply: Recycling Innovation Company in Manor, TX

Navajo Power: Renewable Energy Company in Flagstaff, AZ

Niche Tools & Abrasives: Manufacturing Materials and Processes Company in Winter Springs, FL

Pro Circuit Solar Inc.: Renewable Energy Company in Honolulu, HI

RENUoil of America: Sustainability and Recycling Company in Las Vegas, NV

Sagiliti: Energy Efficiency Company in Excelsior, MN

Sealaska: Carbon Removal Company in Juneau, AK

Simmitri: Solar Energy Company in San Jose, CA

Slater Infrastructure Group: Water Stewardship Company in Alpharetta, GA

Solena Ag: Carbon Removal Company in Foster City, CA

Utility Energy Services: Energy Efficiency Company in Troy, MI

You can learn more about all of the businesses involved in the second Impact Accelerator class on the Apple Newsroom announcement (opens in new tab).