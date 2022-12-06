Apple offers more flexible app pricing starting at just $0.29

Apple has announced the addition of 700 new price points for App Store (opens in new tab) apps, giving developers more options when choosing how much to charge for apps and in-app purchases.

The change will mean that apps and in-app purchases can now cost as little as $0.29 for the first time.

All change

"Under the updated App Store pricing system, all developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps," Apple said via press release (opens in new tab). What's more, Apple is offering some extremely high app prices that are "available upon request," going all the way up to $10,000. That means that specialist apps can now cost more, but Apple will review those apps to make sure that nothing untoward is happening.

The new App Store pricing also includes incremental options ranging from just $0.10 right up to $100, giving developers the option to charge exactly what they want for each app and in-app purchase.

All of this kicks in today across 175 international store fronts, with Apple also telling developers that they can choose "a local storefront they know best as the basis for automatically generating prices across the other 174 storefronts and 44 currencies." They can then choose the store front that they are most familiar with and use that to manage currency and taxes across them all.

Apple also confirmed that prices can now include rounded endings, such as $1.00 for the first time. Support for prices that start with two repeating digits, like some international currencies, will also be supported.

As for timing, the pricing changes will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting today, and for all other apps and in-app purchases in spring 2023."

The App Store is currently available in 45 currencies across those 175 store fronts and developers have long cried out for more flexibility in charging customers for their apps. Today's announcement will surely help in that regard.