Apple Pay and Apple Card not working? It's not just you — outage affecting all of Apple's financial services

Apple has confirmed an ongoing outage is affecting its Apple Card, Apple Cash, Apple Pay, and Apple Wallet services. The company says it's investigating the issue, which started early Wednesday morning.

According to the company's System Status Page, all four have been offline since 6 am Eastern Time. Apple says that "some users are affected" by the ongoing issue, and that the company is investigating.

It's not clear what exactly the outage means, and whether it is impacting payments for either Apple Card customers or card users through the Apple Wallet app.

Apple has not given any update as to when the issue might be fixed.

Developing...