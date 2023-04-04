Apple Pay comes to small businesses using PayPal

It'll soon be easier than ever to use Apple Pay when checking out, with more small businesses offering it as an option on their websites thanks to PayPal.

While PayPal already offered a checkout system for small businesses, the implementation didn't have Apple Pay support built in. Instead, PayPal, PayPal Pay Later, Credit Card, and Venmo were the only options.

Now, PayPal is adding Apple Pay to the mix to give people even more options.

More payment options

The move comes as PayPal expands its Advanced Checkout option. Businesses have a Standard Checkout integration option that allows them to accept payments via PayPal, whereas Advanced Checkout allowed people to pay using the methods we mentioned above. But TechCrunch (opens in new tab) reports that Apple Pay is now being added to the mix.

The news comes after PayPal already announced support for Apple's Tap to Pay, and is part of a growing relationship between the two companies. Adding Apple Pay support will make the payment method available to more people than ever.

PayPal is also giving customers the chance to save their cards in a vault that allows them to be easily recalled when they visit a specific website. The card details aren't saved in PayPal because no PayPal account is required when paying via credit card, but it will mean people won't have to re-enter their details on repeat visits.

Apple Pay does of course help with the same problem of re-entering details, but not everyone has an Apple device or Apple Pay configured.

Changes like this PayPal Advanced Checkout implementation help make Apple Pay more than just something you use whenever you buy the new best iPhone every year — they help people use it every day as well. That has to be more secure than handing credit card details over to a website, even if you're using PayPal as the intermediary.