Apple Pay launches 12 new savings promotions for the holidays

The latest Apple Pay promotion is here, and it's all about grabbing some savings when shopping for your friends and loved ones.

The company has announced that its latest promotion for Apple Pay Perks will offer savings at several merchants — a whopping 12 of them. All offers are good starting today and will last through Thursday, December 15.

The offers are reasonable when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one, of course).

What merchants are participating in the promotion?

Fender, Columbia, and 1-800-Flowers are some of the merchants participating in the latest Apple Pay promotion. The offers range in savings from as little as free shipping and a free gift to as much as 70% off select products.

You can check out all of them and the savings they are offering below:

1-800-Flowers: $15 off when you spend $44.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

Apotheke: 20% off fragrances, candles, and more with promo code APPLEPAY

Columbia: $25 off when you spend $125 or more

Fair Harbor: 25% off clothing and more with promo code APPLEPAY

Fender: Free accessory bundle when you make a purchase of any full-priced standard guitar or bass with promo code APPLEPAY

Goat: Up to 70% off select styles

Hotel Tonight: 10% off your hotel reservation when you make a purchase in app with promo code APPLEPAYHT

Intermix: 25% off your purchase with promo code APPLEPAY

Le Creuset: Free set of Heritage Baking Dishes when you make a purchase of $250 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

Revolve: 16% off select styles when you make a purchase in app with promo code APPLEPAY

Stadium Goods: Free ground shipping when you make a purchase in app

Theory: 10% off your purchase

Some offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Some of them also need you to enter a specific promo code at checkout, so remember the requirements to get the deal you're looking for. If you want to get even more out of your purchase, you can get 2% in Daily Cash if you use your Apple Card, the company's credit card.

All of the promotions are available starting today and will expire at the latest on Thursday, December 15. You can check out all the offers on the Apple Pay holiday offers webpage.