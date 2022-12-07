Apple Pay launches 12 new savings promotions for the holidays
It's time to get those Apple Pay Perks.
The latest Apple Pay promotion is here, and it's all about grabbing some savings when shopping for your friends and loved ones.
The company has announced that its latest promotion for Apple Pay Perks will offer savings at several merchants — a whopping 12 of them. All offers are good starting today and will last through Thursday, December 15.
The offers are reasonable when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one, of course).
What merchants are participating in the promotion?
Fender, Columbia, and 1-800-Flowers are some of the merchants participating in the latest Apple Pay promotion. The offers range in savings from as little as free shipping and a free gift to as much as 70% off select products.
You can check out all of them and the savings they are offering below:
- 1-800-Flowers: $15 off when you spend $44.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY
- Apotheke: 20% off fragrances, candles, and more with promo code APPLEPAY
- Columbia: $25 off when you spend $125 or more
- Fair Harbor: 25% off clothing and more with promo code APPLEPAY
- Fender: Free accessory bundle when you make a purchase of any full-priced standard guitar or bass with promo code APPLEPAY
- Goat: Up to 70% off select styles
- Hotel Tonight: 10% off your hotel reservation when you make a purchase in app with promo code APPLEPAYHT
- Intermix: 25% off your purchase with promo code APPLEPAY
- Le Creuset: Free set of Heritage Baking Dishes when you make a purchase of $250 or more with promo code APPLEPAY
- Revolve: 16% off select styles when you make a purchase in app with promo code APPLEPAY
- Stadium Goods: Free ground shipping when you make a purchase in app
- Theory: 10% off your purchase
All the promotions are good starting today and will run through Thursday, December 15.
Some offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Some of them also need you to enter a specific promo code at checkout, so remember the requirements to get the deal you're looking for. If you want to get even more out of your purchase, you can get 2% in Daily Cash if you use your Apple Card, the company's credit card.
All of the promotions are available starting today and will expire at the latest on Thursday, December 15. You can check out all the offers on the Apple Pay holiday offers webpage.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.