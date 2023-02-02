Apple Pay Valentine's Day promo offers savings on flowers and cards

The latest Apple Pay promotion is here, and it's all about grabbing some savings when shopping for your partner for Valentine's Day.

The company has announced that its latest promotion for Apple Pay Perks will offer savings at several merchants — a staggering 2 of them. Okay, that's a bit of a slight but it's still good to see Apple Pay offering some savings! Both offers are good starting today and will last through Tuesday, February 14.

In an email to Apple Pay users, the company said that "Spend less. Give more. This Valentine’s Day. Get exclusive online offers on flowers, personalized gifts, and more with Apple Pay. Now through February 14."

The offers are available when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one, of course).

What merchants are participating in the promotion?

1-800 Flowers and Zazzle are the two merchants participating in the latest Apple Pay promotion. The offers range from $15 off on purchases of $44.99 or more to 25% off select products.

You can check out both of the offers below:

1-800 Flowers: $15 off (as much as 33% off) when you spend $44.99+ with promo code APPLEPAY

Zazzle: 25% off personalized gifts and more with promo code LOVEAPPLEPAY

Both promotions are good starting today and will run through Tuesday, February 14.

Of course, there are some things to be aware of for each offer. 1-800 Flowers says that the "$44.99 minimum product purchase required, exclusive of applicable service or shipping charges and taxes." Zazzle notes that the "offer cannot be applied to previous purchases or the purchase of gift cards and cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer." Both are pretty standard conditions in the world of promotions.

If you want to get even more out of your purchase, you can get 2% in Daily Cash if you use your Apple Card, the company's credit card.