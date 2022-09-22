Apple relaunches its weird referral program for Apple Card

Apple has relaunched its weird referral offer for Apple Card.

In a targeted email to existing Apple Card customers, Apple announced that it is bringing back the referral offer that it initially launched in December of 2021. If you refer a new Apple Card customer, they can get $100 in Daily Cash if they open their new Apple Card by September 30th and make a purchase within 7 days.

Hey Josef, you probably know this already, but we love having you as an Apple Card customer. Right now, for a very limited time, you can help your friends earn $100 Daily Cash. If you refer Apple Card to a friend and they open a new Apple Card by September 30th, we’ll give them $100 Daily Cash if they also make their first purchase within 7 days.1 Because there’s no better gift than friends getting in on Daily Cash. They’ll also always get 3% Daily Cash on purchases at Apple like iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, and new AirPods Pro.

The devil is in the fine print

Apple says in the fine print that, even if you referred someone before September 30, accounts opened after that date will not qualify for the offer. The company says that, after you make your first purchase (which needs to happen within 7 days), $100 in Daily Cash will be added to your Apple Cash card.

Subject to credit approval. Valid only for new Apple Card holders who apply under this promotion at apple.co/raf, open an account by September 30, and make a purchase within 7 days of opening the Apple Card account. Accounts opened after September 30, 2022 do not qualify. Not valid for existing Apple Card users who merge their Apple Card accounts to become Co-Owners with other existing Apple Card users, or for Co-Owners or Participants added on a new Apple Card Family account. For clarity, any spend by Apple Card Family Participants and Co-Owners does not qualify. $100 cash back is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to the new account’s Apple Cash card after the first transaction posts to the new Apple Card account. A return of a purchase on which the new account earned the $100 Daily Cash bonus may result in a $100 Daily Cash adjustment charge to the new account. An additional purchase made during the offer period may qualify the new account for re-fulfillment of the $100 Daily Cash bonus, but re-fulfillment may be delayed. Changes to the new account status during the offer period may delay the fulfillment of the Daily Cash bonus. If the new account has no Apple Cash card, Daily Cash can be applied by the new account holder as a credit on the new account's statement balance. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more details. If we determine that the new account holder has engaged in or plans to engage in abuse or gaming in connection with this offer the new account will not be eligible for this offer.

As with all of the other times they launched this program, those who make the referral do not get any Daily Cash. It's an odd promotion since those who refer to the card get nothing while the person who opens one gets everything.

I am here once again asking Apple to reward everyone.