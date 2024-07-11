Apple slashes trade-in values of some of its most popular products including iPhone 14 and MacBook Pro
Even some Android smartphones are affected.
Apple has reduced the trade-in values of some of its products, namely the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and more, alongside some Android smartphones.
The company’s trade-in program allows anyone to hand in their device at an Apple Store or send it off through Apple’s website, in exchange for a certain amount of credit based on the condition of the device, which can go towards a new product. Alternatively, they can choose to have the device be recycled.
Apple regularly changes the value of some products to reflect the length of time they have been available. This time, products like the iPhone 14 Pro Max have had their trade-in value altered. Via MacRumors, it’s now up to $620 instead of $630. Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra’s trade-in value is now up to $355, which is a $5 reduction from the previous $360 trade-in value.
What else has seen their trade-in values reduced?
The iPad Pro has seen its trade-in value slashed from $580 to $565, while the regular iPad’s value has gone from $250 to $225. Macs have also been affected by the new trade-in value changes:
- MacBook Pro - was $1,010, now $925
- MacBook Air - was $525, now $485
- iMac - was $420, now $330
- MacBook - was $145, now $130
Android smartphones have also seen some reductions in their trade-in values. Samsung’s S22 Ultra 5G is now valued up to $235, down from $270, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro is now valued up to $125, down from $150.
The full list of Apple’s trade-in pricing can be seen on the trade-in section of its website. It’s a great program to use, but be aware that the trade-in value of your device can change depending on its condition.
AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $169 at Amazon
At $80 off, you're getting a great deal for Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Featuring noise-cancellation, Spatial Audio, and more, they're the best earbuds you can currently buy from Apple.
Price check: $229 at B&H Photo | $249 at Best Buy
More from iMore
- Four years of Apple's iPhone camera plans just leaked, including iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 5x superzoom tests show a close run race
- Vampire Survivors is my perfect Apple Arcade game
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.