Apple slashes trade-in values of some of its most popular products including iPhone 14 and MacBook Pro

Apple has reduced the trade-in values of some of its products, namely the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and more, alongside some Android smartphones.

The company’s trade-in program allows anyone to hand in their device at an Apple Store or send it off through Apple’s website, in exchange for a certain amount of credit based on the condition of the device, which can go towards a new product. Alternatively, they can choose to have the device be recycled.

Apple regularly changes the value of some products to reflect the length of time they have been available. This time, products like the iPhone 14 Pro Max have had their trade-in value altered. Via MacRumors , it’s now up to $620 instead of $630. Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra’s trade-in value is now up to $355, which is a $5 reduction from the previous $360 trade-in value.

What else has seen their trade-in values reduced?

The iPad Pro has seen its trade-in value slashed from $580 to $565, while the regular iPad’s value has gone from $250 to $225. Macs have also been affected by the new trade-in value changes:

MacBook Pro - was $1,010, now $925

MacBook Air - was $525, now $485

iMac - was $420, now $330

MacBook - was $145, now $130

Android smartphones have also seen some reductions in their trade-in values. Samsung’s S22 Ultra 5G is now valued up to $235, down from $270, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro is now valued up to $125, down from $150.

The full list of Apple’s trade-in pricing can be seen on the trade-in section of its website . It’s a great program to use, but be aware that the trade-in value of your device can change depending on its condition.

