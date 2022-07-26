Apple Store Time Machine app lets you experience four iconic stores

Outside of an Apple Store in the Apple Store Time Machine app

A lot of people in the Apple community know Michael Steeber. For years, the journalist covered Apple Retail for 9to5Mac. He left the publication last year and has been working on a new project that he has kept shrouded in secrecy — until today.

Today, Steeber took to Twitter to announce the Apple Store Time Machine, a new Mac app that lets users explore four iconic Apple Stores. The journalist says that he has been working on the project for about seven months now.

The app, which works on Macs running Apple silicon and recent Intel-based Macs, is available now for download

What stores can you explore?

With the Apple Store Time Machine app, users can explore four iconic Apple Stores that have been painstakingly recreated by Steeber in striking detail.



"The Apple Store Time Machine is a celebration of the places and products that have shaped our lives for more than twenty years. This interactive experience recreates memorable moments in Apple history with painstaking detail and historical accuracy."

Below are the four stores that you can explore in the app:

Apple Store, Tysons Corner - May 19, 2001 - Visit the Genius Bar at the world's first Apple Store

Apple Store, Stanford Shopping Center - October 16, 2004 - Pick out an iPod mini at a mini store

Apple Store, Fifth Avenue - May 19, 2006 - Climb the spiral stairs of the famous glass cube

Apple Infinite Loop - September 19, 2015 - Browse the exclusive campus merchandise

Steeber has been a steward of Apple Retail for years and it's incredible to see him take that passion to the next level with this experience.

"It’s where you bought your first iPod. It’s where you camped at 5 a.m. It’s where the iPhone came to life. It’s where the magic of technology made your world glow a bit brighter, if only for a moment. And now it’s back."

The app is available to download for free on the Apple Store Time Machine website. Feel free to head over there to check it out!