Apple to hike App Store prices in the UK and some other countries from February 13

Changing economic conditions affect the prices of a lot of things, and it appears the latest wave has hit Apple's App Store. Apple recently announced that it would adjust (mostly increase) the prices of apps and in-app purchases in a few countries. The changes come due to changes in taxes as well as fluctuations in currency conversion rates.

Apple announced (opens in new tab) it is making the changes in Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, starting February 13, 2023. The company also announced a few other pricing changes to the App Store.

Some countries getting a cut in App Store pricing

Apple announced this change in pricing for apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions). Pricing isn't only increasing, though, with the announcement detailing a few pricing drops. Here are the other pricing changes detailed by Apple.

"Prices in Uzbekistan will decrease to reflect a reduction of the value-added tax rate from 15% to 12%. Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price.

While prices on the App Store in Ireland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Zimbabwe won't change, your proceeds will be adjusted to reflect the following tax changes:

Ireland: Reduction of value-added tax rate on electronic newspapers and periodicals from 9% to 0%

Luxembourg: Reduction of value-added tax rate from 17% to 16%

Singapore: Increase of goods and services tax rate from 7% to 8%

Zimbabwe: Increase of value-added tax rate from 14.5% to 15%"

Apple is also increasing the proceeds going to developers at the end of January in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan. You can find the complete list of updated pricing in Apple's updated price tier charts (opens in new tab).

If you're in any of these countries, you may want to take note of the pricing changes, which will be visible on the App Store across the best iPhones, iPads, and Macs.