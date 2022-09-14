Apple to open new South Korea Store in Songpa District, Seoul

Just six months after opening its third store in the country, Apple has today announced that will open a fourth Apple retail store in South Korea.

The new store, named Apple Jamsil, will open in Seoul's Lotte World Mall in Songpa District.

The new store will open on September 24 at 10:30 am local time, not long after the company rolls out its new best iPhone, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, its new Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra, and new AirPods Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Jamsil

A statement (translated) on Apple's website reads:

"A new Apple Store is coming soon in Jamsil, which has led to Seoul's prosperity.

Do you want to bring a unique idea to life or get inspired by something different?

Or do you need time to recharge in your exhausted daily life? A very special space for you, Apple Jamsil.

Now, here, the colorful thoughts of each other come together and unfold like a piece of silk."

Apple already operates three stores in South Korea, all located in the capital Seoul. The first was opened in 2018, the second in February 2021, and the third just six months ago.

Opened in October 2014, Lotte World Mall is a vast 221,000 square meter 11-story shopping and entertainment center inspired by New York City's Rockefeller Center. It features a swathe of local and international retailers, a luxury department store, cinema, concert hall, and aquarium. It also adjoins the massive Lotte World Tower, a massive 555-meter skyscraper.

The store will open in perfect time ahead of the holiday season, and give customers the chance to get hands on with all of Apple's latest and greatest products including its new iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra. The new Pro features an all-new Dynamic Island, A16 Processor and 48MP camera, as well as an always-on display.