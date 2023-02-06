Apple will donate to relief efforts following devastating Turkey and Syria earthquakes

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the iPhone maker will be donating to the relief and recovery efforts being made after devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The earthquakes took place on Monday, February 6 and at the time of writing there are more than 2,600 people confirmed to have died.

Rescue operations continue across southern Turkey and northern Syria, according to reports.

Thoughts and condolences

Following the news of the earthquakes Cook turned to Twitter to say that Apple was sending "thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes." Cool also confirmed that "Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts."

Sending our thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts.February 6, 2023 See more

The BBC (opens in new tab) reports that "the 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep," with a "new 7.5-magnitude tremor hit at around 13:30 local time." It's also said that millions of people across Turkey, Syria, Cyprus, Israel, and Lebanon felt the quake such was its ferocity.

With more than 2,600 people having died the BBC reports that more than 9,700 people were wounded in Syria alone. According to the AFP news agency, a further 2,000+ were also injured in Syria.

Apple isn't alone in promising to help. World leaders have pledged to send aid with Turkey having issued an "international appeal for help."

Photos and videos of the aftermath of the earthquakes show complete devastation and two countries continuing the search for more survivors among those who remain missing. Support centers have also reportedly been set up to help those who have been displaced as a result of the earthquakes.

"A national mourning period has been declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, 12 February 2023, in all our national and foreign representative offices," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said via Twitter.