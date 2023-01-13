Apple's annual shareholder meeting will take place on March 10
It's time to vote on the things.
It's time for Apple's shareholders to scream at Tim Cook for the company's falling market capitalization.
Today, Apple published its notice of the company's 2023 annual shareholder meeting and proxy statement. In the statement, the company also announced that it will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Friday, March 10, 2022.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple will once again hold this year's meeting virtually. It will begin on that Friday at 9:00 AM PDT. Shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting and vote their shares electronically. This includes the ability to submit questions for the company's management during the meeting. Shareholders will also be able to access the meeting live via a webcast.
Shareholders who are hoping to submit questions for the meeting must do so before 8:59 AM PDT on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
This isn't nearly as exciting as Apple events
We'll be sure to listen in and cover any interesting updates from the meeting, but it is certainly no WWDC or iPhone event. We have until at least March, the same month as this meeting, for the company to host any kind of hardware or software event.
The company is likely to talk about its financial performance over the last year. Apple has seen its stock price and market capitalization fall over the last year, so CEO Tim Cook will likely need to face some tense questioning from shareholders of the company.
While we're waiting for the annual shareholder meeting in March, Apple has also announced that it will reveal its Q1 2023 earnings in a conference call that is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The call, which customarily features Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, is currently scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.
Get ready for two months of incredibly exciting excel spreadsheets...or should I say Numbers? Nah, Tim Cook definitely uses Excel.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.