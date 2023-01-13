Apple's annual shareholder meeting will take place on March 10

It's time for Apple's shareholders to scream at Tim Cook for the company's falling market capitalization.

Today, Apple published its notice of the company's 2023 annual shareholder meeting and proxy statement. In the statement, the company also announced that it will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Friday, March 10, 2022.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple will once again hold this year's meeting virtually. It will begin on that Friday at 9:00 AM PDT. Shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting and vote their shares electronically. This includes the ability to submit questions for the company's management during the meeting. Shareholders will also be able to access the meeting live via a webcast.

Shareholders who are hoping to submit questions for the meeting must do so before 8:59 AM PDT on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

This isn't nearly as exciting as Apple events

We'll be sure to listen in and cover any interesting updates from the meeting, but it is certainly no WWDC or iPhone event. We have until at least March, the same month as this meeting, for the company to host any kind of hardware or software event.

The company is likely to talk about its financial performance over the last year. Apple has seen its stock price and market capitalization fall over the last year, so CEO Tim Cook will likely need to face some tense questioning from shareholders of the company.

While we're waiting for the annual shareholder meeting in March, Apple has also announced that it will reveal its Q1 2023 earnings in a conference call that is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The call, which customarily features Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, is currently scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.

Get ready for two months of incredibly exciting excel spreadsheets...or should I say Numbers? Nah, Tim Cook definitely uses Excel.