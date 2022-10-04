Apple's Community Education Initiative now covers over 600 communities

Apple's Community Education Initiative has hit another milestone.

The program, which provides access to coding, creativity, and workforce opportunities, continues to expand around the world. Today, the company announced that, in three years, it now works with more than 150 partners in over 600 communities across 99 countries:

Apple kicked off its CEI programming with educators from nearly 70 educational institutions in Austin, Texas; Boise, Idaho; Columbus, Ohio; Houston; Nashville, Tennessee; and Northern California. Three years later, Apple now has CEI partners in 29 states, plus the District of Columbia. Through virtual and in-person programming, more than 150 partners have reached learners in nearly 600 communities across 99 countries and regions, and all 50 US states.

Some of those partners weigh in

Dr. Kamal Hamdan, director of the California State University, Dominguez Hills CISE lab, says that the partnership has enabled thousands of students to go through science and technology courses.

“What astonishes me the most is what we’ve been able to accomplish in such a short period of time because of this unique partnership with Apple. Thousands of students who would have never had access to this type of learning have gone though one of our programs, and you can’t put a dollar amount on those experiences. It’s a testament to the fact that when two organizations with like-minded values put their hearts and their heads toward a common goal, the sky is the limit in terms of how many lives we can change.”

Kenneth Evans, president of Oklahoma City University, talked about its new initiative to provide educational opportunities to Native American youth.

“I’m in awe of the relationship this university has developed with Apple and the impact it will have on our tribal nation partners. Together, we have the tools, technology, strategic infrastructure, and preservation initiatives that are creating paths to opportunity for future generations. From coding to more broad technical skills, we’re helping young people prepare for in-demand jobs while still honoring the heritage, language, and traditions of the Cherokee, Choctaw, and Chickasaw nations. As these programs expand, so too will their reach, enriching communities and preserving legacies for years to come.”

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said that Apple plans to continue to expand the program "so that students of all ages have access to world-class learning opportunities, regardless of their zip code."

You can learn more about the program in today's press release (opens in new tab).