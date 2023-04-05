Apple's first-ever India store unveiled in Mumbai, and it's colorful

Apple has revealed the colorful barricade of its first retail store in India, officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC.

The store at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai, is in the financial district of the country's capital housed in a posh shopping mall owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The windows of the store currently feature a bright welcome to people passing by with the classic Apple greeting “Hello Mumbai”.

This is a historic moment for Apple, opening its first-ever store in India, the company said, "Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colorful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover"

Expanding to South Asia

The news of the upcoming Apple BKC store comes after reports of Apple increasing iPhone production in India in the hope of building a quarter of all iPhones in the country.

In the December Apple earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said the company was "very bullish on India," and it is a "hugely exciting market." However, opening the first store in the country is only the start for Apple in the South Asian market.

This reveal is very exciting for fans of Apple and the best iPhones in India. Now customers will be able to enter a store to purchase an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 when the new model is revealed later this year. The Apple Store also opens up huge opportunities for repairs at the Genius Bar, with Indian customers no longer needing to use online support to find the solutions to their devices.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, you can download the new Apple BKC wallpaper (opens in new tab) and listen to a specially curated playlist (opens in new tab) on Apple Music that hypes up the release of the incredible store.