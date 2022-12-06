Apple's iPhone and Mac Self Service Repair program is now live in 8 European countries

Apple has today announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair program to include eight additional European countries. The move means that customers can now take matters into their own hands and repair common issues on a handful of popular devices without ever leaving the comfort of their homes.

The new expansion brings the Self Service Repair program to iPhone and Mac owners in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K. starting today. Customers will be able to use genuine Apple parts and tools to perform work on their own devices for the first time.

All fixed

The new repair program covers the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups as well as Apple silicon Mac notebooks, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

"The Self Service Repair Store provides access to more than 200 individual parts and tools, as well as repair manuals," Apple said via press release (opens in new tab). "The program enables customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices the opportunity to complete their own repairs, using the same manuals, parts, and tools as Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers."

Those who want to get in on the self-repair action can rent a tool kit from Apple for $49, with shipping included for free and customers able to keep the tools for a week. After that, they'll need to be packed up and shipped back to Apple.

The Self Service Repair program doesn't currently support iPads, Apple Watches, or other Apple devices but that could change in the future.

Anyone who wants to have a go at repairing their own device can check out Apple's repair manuals and order their Apple parts and tools via the Self Service Repair Store (opens in new tab) now. Alternatively, people can still take their iPhones and Macs into a local Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider instead.