Apple launches holiday gift guide and, more importantly, its return policy

Apple, like Mariah Carey, has already pronounced that the holiday season is here.

In a press release, the company announced its yearly gift guide for the 2022 holiday season. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said that “throughout the holidays and year round, our teams are excited to connect with customers and help them discover Apple’s latest products and services. In stores and online, customers can get support choosing the device that is right for them, and receive gift ideas for everyone on their list.”

In addition to the usual round of promotions, the company also announced a slew of content across its services to bring on the holiday cheer:

Tune in to Carols Covered on Apple Music, an exclusive, genre-agnostic playlist with artists covering holiday hits and carols, plus a new Classical Carols Covered playlist performed by top classical artists.

Enjoy a joyous lineup of festive programming on Apple TV+ with the highly anticipated musical feature film Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer; Peanuts holiday specials; and holiday episodes from globally beloved series like Ted Lasso.

Give the gift of an audiobook on Apple Books and explore curated collections of great listens for all ages.

Get a jump on your New Year’s goals with Fitness+, offering over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ is now available for iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

Most important is the extended return policy



In addition to announcing the gift guide and special content, Apple also launched its extended return policy for the holidays. The company says that "items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022, may be returned through January 8, 2023."

You can read the full return policy below:

Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022, may be returned through January 8, 2023. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased. Items purchased by carrier financing are not eligible for extended returns and are subject to the Standard Return Policy. All purchases made after December 25, 2022 are subject to the Standard Return Policy.

It appears that the holidays are already here, despite it being the beginning of November and Halloween less than a week ago. One iMore staffer mentioned that their local Apple Store was already decorated for the holidays as well so I guess we might as well embrace it. Happy Holidays!