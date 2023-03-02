Apple's M2 design center gets another billion euro cash injection

Apple says that it is going to invest an additional €1 billion in its German engineering center.

Already the company's primary European engineering hub, the Munich Silicon Design Center will see the money invested over the next six years to help build three new research and development facilities.

This new investment is on top of the previous €1 billion that was committed to in 2021.

Hey big spender

Apple announced the new investment, saying that the center has been pivotal to the company's recent innovations.

“Our Munich engineering teams are on the cutting edge of innovation, helping imagine new technologies at the heart of the products we make,“ said CEO Tim Cook. “Apple has been in Munich for more than 40 years, and we’ve never been more excited about what the future holds here.”

The release goes on to say that the German facility has contributed to "breakthrough custom silicon designs used in the latest Apple products." Those products include the best MacBooks Apple has ever made — the M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pros.

The new expansion will see Apple "design and construct a state-of-the-art research facility at Seidlstrasse," which will offer employees "significant lab space, cutting-edge design, and a central location."

Beyond the new facility, Apple says that teams will also work at several additional spaces at Denisstrasse and Marsstrasse as part of the ongoing Silicon Design Center expansion.

"The three new sites are located across the street from Apple’s recently opened R&D facility at Karlstrasse, creating a hub of invention and innovation in the center of Munich," Apple says "Together with engineering sites at Arnulfstrasse and Hackerbrücke, the new facilities form Apple’s European Silicon Design Centre, centrally located in Munich’s Maxvorstadt neighborhood."

All of this is also reportedly within walking distance of a German institution — the Technical University of Munich — which also happens to be one of Europe's leading engineering schools.