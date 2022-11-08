Apple's Powerbeats Pro just got way more colorful with a new designer collab

Beats has today announced a new collaboration with fashion designer Melody Ehsani that will see two new colorful Powerbeats Pro earbuds go on sale on November 11.

The new earbuds, which will function in the same way as other Powerbeats Pro but with striking new colorways, don't yet have an official price but we can expect them to cost around $250 if previous releases are any indication.

New colors

Beats says that buyers can "reclaim your personal space and teleport to another dimension in the new Powerbeats Pro by Melody Ehsani." The text goes on to note that "the collaboration features colorful contrasting earbud designs and secret handwritten messages by the streetwear maven herself."

The two colorways both feature the text "if you can read this you're too close" and come in contrasting red and blue options. On the inside, the earbuds will offer the same Apple-designed H1 chip for instant device pairing and switching, as well as IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

The new colors, first spotted by MacRumors, will also offer the same 24 hours of battery life when using the included charging case. There's also Find My integration for those of us who tend to leave our earbuds in hard-to-find spots, too.

With no official details on the price available, we might have to wait until that November 11 release to have all the details, but at least we got to see what these things will look like. Hopefully, that charging case has been given some attention, too. We'll only have to wait a few more days to have all the answers!