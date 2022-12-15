Apple's terrible referral program for Apple Card is back

Apple has launched another strange referral program for Apple Card.

In a new webpage on the Apple Card website, Apple announced that it is launching a new referral program for cardholders. The new referral program is pretty straightforward: new cardholders that are referred through the program can grab $75 in Daily Cash.

In order to get the $75 in Daily Cash, those who are referred by a current Apple Card account holder will need to apply for and open a new Apple Card by February 28th, 2023. After opening the card, they'll need to make a purchase within the first thirty days. Once they jump through these basic hoops, they'll get $75 in Daily Cash.

Apple notes in the fine print that "accounts opened after February 28, 2023, do not qualify. Not valid for existing Apple Card users who merge their Apple Card accounts to become Co-Owners with other existing Apple Card users, or for Co-Owners or Participants added on a new Apple Card Family account. For clarity, any spend by Apple Card Family Participants and Co-Owners does not qualify. $75 cashback is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to the new account’s Apple Cash card after the first transaction posts to the new Apple Card account. A return of a purchase on which the new account earned the $75 Daily Cash bonus may result in a $75 Daily Cash adjustment charge to the new account."



Basically, don't try to skirt the rules. The company has all of that covered.

You still get nothing as the referrer

As with all of the other times Apple has launched a referral program for Apple Card, those who make the referral do not get any Daily Cash. It's another weird promotion since those who refer to the card get nothing while the person who opens an account gets everything.

Apple's last promotion of this kind offered $100 in Daily Cash, so this isn't the most that the company has offered for new cardholders. However, $75 is still on the higher side as other times only offered $50 for new accounts.

In order to get the promotion, new cardholders will need to apply through the promotion webpage.