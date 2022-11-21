At least five injured as vehicle crashes into Massachusetts Apple Store
This story is developing...
A least five people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple Store on Derby Street in Hingham, Massachusetts.
As reported by WCVB a vehicle crashed into the store shortly before 11 am ET on Monday morning, just an hour after the store opened.
Video footage from the scene shows a massive hole in the store's glass frontage and a throng of first responders. The report says that several people "were being placed onto stretchers and taken to ambulances" and that local hospital staff have been told to expect anywhere between seven to ten victims.
A developing story
Images from the scene show a Black SUV lodged in the store's rear wall, with reports that four people are trapped inside the store, although it is unclear if that means inside the vehicle or elsewhere.
Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xtNovember 21, 2022
Madness #hingham pic.twitter.com/6Ol8ZK1aYONovember 21, 2022
The Patriot Ledger reports that police have called for a tow truck to remove the car, which has trapped people inside the store. One Twitter user said "My wife is at Derby Street in Hingham, a Black 4Runner drove full speed into the Apple store. She said there are alot of injuries - my wife used a spare jacket as a tourniquet."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details as we get them.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.