Best Cyber Monday HomeKit accessory deals 2022: Smart locks, thermostats, and more
Smarten up your living space.
Turning your house into a smart home can really make things a whole lot easier and for Apple-users that usually means having HomeKit-compatible accessories and devices. We've spent hours looking through the best Cyber Monday HomeKit deals, and have rounded up the very best options available right now.
Whether you're looking to control smart locks, thermostats, fans, Nanoleaf light bulbs, or, more there are plenty of ways to smarten up your home with these HomeKit device deals.
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen) | (Was $230) Now $168 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This minimalist smart lock goes over your existing lock and is only visible from the inside. You can control the lock using your iPhone or iPad via HomeKit. It even offers Auto-lock and auto-unlock for easier hands-free convenience.
Level Bolt Smart Lock | (Was $200) Now $164 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Of course, if you want something even more minimalist, Level's Bolt Smart Lock is much less noticeable. Control it with HomeKit to set auto-lock and unlock, share control with family, and more.
Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Smart Light Bulb | (Was $20) Now $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Easily change the color, brighten, or dim these smart lightbulbs with HomeKit. At this price, it's far easier on your wallet to purchase multiple for your home at once. They're perfect for everything from exciting parties to setting a chill vibe.
Hunter Symphony Ceiling Fan | (Was $400) Now $302 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Adjust the brightness of the light or the speed of the blades using Apple HomeKit. It's a stylish fan that will look good in any room.
Emerson Sensi Touch Smart Thermostat | (Was $170) Now $130 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
When you're coming home from vacation on a hot summer day or a frigid snowy evening, it's nice being able to remotely set the temperature of your home from your iPhone. The Emerson Sensi Touch's touch screen is also very intuitive and easy to use. Plus, it can monitor your HVAC system to let you know if there are any issues.
Refoss Smart Plug (2-Pack)| (Was $29) Now $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Of course, you can turn just about anything into a smart home accessory with a smart plug and this popular option is currently at a great price. Simply plug it in and then you can use HomeKit to control the power it sends to anything plugged into the outlet. It's perfect for lamps and LEDs light strips.
Arlo Video Doorbell | (Was $200) Now $118 (opens in new tab)
Check to see who is at your front door directly on your iPhone or iPad without having to leave your couch. The camera features a 180-degree wide field view and there is a two-way microphone for communicating. Set up motion detection settings, review past captures, and more.
HomeKit makes it easier to turn your home into a smart home thanks to the wide range of compatible devices. When set up, you can do things like check your doorbell camera, change the temperature of the thermostat, adjust the speed of the fan, or even dim the lights right from your iPhone or iPad. It introduces a new level of convenience that you can really appreciate.
Gaming aficionado Rebecca Spear is iMore's dedicated gaming editor with a focus on Nintendo Switch and iOS gaming. You’ll never catch her without her Switch or her iPad Air handy. If you’ve got a question about Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, or just about any other Nintendo series check out her guides to help you out. Rebecca has written thousands of articles in the last six years including hundreds of extensive gaming guides, previews, and reviews for both Switch and Apple Arcade. She also loves checking out new gaming accessories like iPhone controllers and has her ear to the ground when it comes to covering the next big trend.