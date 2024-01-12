Brother, can you spare a dime: Apple CEO Tim Cook got a 36% pay cut in 2023
Cook's pay drops to $63 million, a recommendation that came, in part, from the CEO himself
“Once I built an Apple Watch, I made it run / Made it race against time / Once I built an Apple Watch, now it's done / Brother, can you spare a dime?” Could Apple CEO, Tim Cook, possibly be singing this slightly altered verse to himself, which is from the song “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” (a Broadway song written by lyricist Yip Harburg and composer Jay Gorney in the 1930s) in response to news that in 2023 he had a 36% pay cut?
Not likely. Although it's true that Tim Cook's annual compensation package dropped to $63.2 million, from $99.4 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Hollywood Reporter, he's still doing pretty well. After all, he's reportedly worth almost $2 billion (or $1.9 billion, according to Business Insider).
And anyways, Cook seems to like pop and classic rock. Not Broadway songs.
How often do CEOs cut their pay, and does it benefit the company?
But there were other details on Cook and other Apple executive's compensation that became available today.
The Hollywood Reporter also noted that the cut in pay to $63.2 million, which was listed in Apple's regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in Apple's 2024 proxy statement for investors, followed "shareholder guidance and a 'recommendation' from the executive himself."
The Hollywood Reporter also listed additional details on Cook’s salary for both 2022 and 2023: In 2023, he had a base salary of $3 million, received another $47 million from stock awards, made $10.7 million from non-equity compensation, and received $2.5 million in other compensation. In 2022, he had the same base salary of $3 million, but his stock awards was roughly $83 million, plus he received $12 million in non-equity compensation and $1.4 million in other compensation.
Apple's 2024 proxy statement included two other interesting expenditures: For Tim Cook's personal security, Apple spent a little more than $800,000. It also spent just over $1.6 million on a private jet for Cook. “That’s more than double what was spent in 2022,” according to 9to5Mac.
For 2023, the 2024 proxy statement also listed compensation for four other Apple executives. In 2023, Luca Maestri (CFO), Kate Adams (general counsel and secretary), Deirdre O’Brien (senior vice president of retail), and Jeff Williams (COO) earned roughly the same compensation: $26.9 million.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Terry Sullivan has tested and reported on many different types of consumer electronics and technology services, including cameras, action cams, mobile devices, streaming music services, wireless speakers, headphones, smart-home devices, and mobile apps. He has also written extensively on various trends in the worlds of technology, multimedia, and the arts. For more than 10 years, his articles and blog posts have appeared in a variety of publications and websites, including The New York Times, Consumer Reports, PCMag, Worth magazine, Popular Science, Tom’s Guide, and Artnews. He is also a musician, photographer, artist, and teacher.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Tammy Rogers
By Gerald Lynch