Buying Apple's Magic Keyboard? This is the $79 Prime Day alternative I always recommend instead

Apple's Magic Keyboard is an iconic accessory that has come bundled with the iMac for years. But while it might be a mainstay on the Apple Store shelf, I don't believe it's the best keyboard for Mac that money can buy.

If you want to avoid the sound, or the price, of a mechanical keyboard, then you can't go far wrong with the Logitech MX Keys mini, now just $79 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Not only is it $20 off, but it also looks every bit the part thanks to its stylish, low-profile design. The MX Keys Mini also boasts great connectivity through Bluetooth, and it's very portable so you can take it with you on your commute or for working on the go.

Logitech MX Keys Mini — $20 off

Logitech MX Keys Mini | $99 $79 at Amazon The MX Keys mini has great battery life and support for macOS, iOS, Windows, and Linux. That means you can use it with a Mac, iPhone, and iPad all at once if you really need to!

The MX Keys Mini works with iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and supports fast switching between the three. That means you can feasibly use this keyboard to control an entire Apple ecosystem with on-the-fly adjustments using one device.

The MX Keys mini is USB-C rechargeable and will stay powered up over 10 days on a full charge. Or up to five months with the backlighting turned off.

The MX Keys mini also has a function row and dedicated keys for typing emojis, dictation, and a mic mute/unmute button for video calls.

This might not be the lowest price we've ever seen the MX Keys mini — it once fell to $69 — but for the sake of $10, this is still really tremendous value.