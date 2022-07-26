Developers can now sign up for August's App Store sessions

App Store sessions for developers are starting to open up again next month for anyone to get help from Apple's own experts.

In an update on the Apple Developer website (opens in new tab), the company announced that it will host seven new App Store sessions over the month of August. The sessions will come in the form of live presentations that also offer Q&A at the end for developers to get answers directly from Apple's experts:

Get ready to connect with experts online to learn how to make the most of App Store features. Discover how to attract new customers, test marketing strategies, add subscriptions, and so much more. Live presentations with Q&A will be held throughout August in multiple time zones and languages. Register today if you’re a member of the Apple Developer Program.

What kinds of sessions are available to developers?

One of the sessions that will be held is "Get started with TestFlight," which will take developers through an overview of the service and how it can help the testing process before an app is released on the App Store.

Discover how you can use TestFlight to improve your app experience and ready it for release on the App Store. We’ll take you through an overview of TestFlight, including how to invite testers and provide information to them about testing. We’ll also provide best practices for receiving feedback and explore how you can get the most out of the testing process.

You can check out the full list of App Store sessions available for developers below:

Get started with TestFlight

Get started with app discovery and marketing

Explore Family Sharing for in-app purchases

Optimize subscriptions for success: acquisition

Get started with in-app events

Get started with custom product pages

Get started with product page optimization

Developers can check out the full schedule of the sessions and sign up for any of them now on the Apple Developer website (opens in new tab).